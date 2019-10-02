We're loving Katya Jones' glam autumn manicure – pink, maroon and navy blue nails! The Strictly star shared a snap on Instagram

Ooh, we're so into Katya Jones' latest nail shade. The Strictly star shared a photo with her social media followers on Wednesday, revealing her most recent nail art – and it's super cool. Posting a snap on her Instagram Stories, Katya wrote: "October nails," matching her writing to the colour of her nails. The professional dancer has gone all autumnal on us and painted her talons in warm shades of pink, maroon and navy blue, which are popular hues for the season ahead. Navy, in particular, is big right now in the nail world. Loving how Katya is getting into the autumn vibe straight away!

Photo credit: Instagram / Katya Jones

Katya also shared a picture of her full autumn look – a pink trilby hat with coordinating rucksack, cute black ankle boots and stylish grey coat. She wrote: "I guess It’s time to get coats and hats out? It doesn’t stop us from dancing though! Nothing will!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Katya Jones

The popular star is currently appearing in Strictly's new series with her celebrity partner Mike Bushell. The pair are busy training for Movie week, which is always a favourite of ours. Katya told her followers: "I'm so happy Mike gets to do movie week, it’s the first milestone and we both want to show you the improvement and hopefully entertain you again and again!"