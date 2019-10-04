Don't Tell the Bride has first ever cancelled wedding after couple caught cheating This is the first wedding to be cancelled during the 12-year duration of the show

Don't Tell the Bride has cancelled a wedding for the first time in the 12-year duration of the show after discovering that the bride to be had broken the rules, and was looking at her fiancé's plans for the big day on their shared email account. The pair were just three days away from their dream wedding when producers pulled the plug on the occasion, telling the pair that they had broken the show's rules.

Shanice checked her partner's email account

The groom, Yanis, had planned a magical wedding in Paris and was unaware that his bride, Shanice, had been looking at his plans, and spoke of his shock over their wedding being cancelled. "Shanise got access to my iPad with my emails in there, so technically the bride wasn't told, she found out through email," he said. "I try not to think about it. I'm trying to detach myself from the whole situation and what's happened. I understand what Shanise did, but I don't agree with it, it wasn't the right thing to do."

Shanice spoke of her shock at the wedding being cancelled

The announcement that the wedding would not be taking place was announced on camera when Yanis was about to reveal the bridesmaids dresses. The producer said: "Okay guys I'm going stop you there. We normally would do a bridesmaids reveal but it's come to our attention that the secret appears to be out and the bridal party know about some of the plans for the wedding." Yanis told Shanise the bad news over the phone, telling her that it wasn't going ahead, to which she replied: "What the hell - what happens now? I need to know - is there a wedding or not?" The producers confirmed that the wedding was cancelled, saying: "I know this is difficult but the rules have been broken and we are going to have to cancel this wedding." Shanise added: "The last couple of days have been quite difficult - the first night we were like, what is happening, it was very heartbreaking."

