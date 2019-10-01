11 of the best new TV shows to watch in Netflix this October 2019 We can't wait to watch these new Netflix shows in October

October seems to have come around too quickly this year, bringing with it spiced pumpkins lattes, winter woollies and of course, a whole new host of Netflix TV shows! There are some fabulous new things coming to the streaming service this year, and we can't wait to snuggle under a blanket and watch them all! Here are all of the new TV shows coming to Netflix this month…

My Country: The New Age – Friday 4 October

Love a Korean drama? Who doesn't! This brand new Korean period drama export is set between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty (AKA the 14th century) and follows Seo Hwi, a principled warrior who "does not compromise when it comes to injustice", and his friend Seon-ho, who works hard to move past his social rank before the pair become at odds following a misunderstanding. The synopsis also revealed that the story is about people who "desire power while protecting their faith". Could this be the new Game of Thrones? We hope so!

Raising Dion – Friday 4 October

Top pick! Could this new series be the next Stranger Things? Raising Dion follows the story of a single mother, Nicole, who lovingly raises her young son following the death of her husband, Mark (played by the one and only Michael B. Jordan). However, when her son starts displaying amazing superhero, she has to do whatever it takes to keep him safe. The synopsis reads: "Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities."

The Good Place – Ongoing

The fourth and final season premiered in September and will be released weekly throughout October. This season follows Eleanor and her friends as they attempt to fundamentally change four people for the better to save the human race, including Eleanor's one true love, Chidi. We're sorry that this sweet and funny show has to end, but we can't wait to find out how it will all work out in the Good Place!

Rhythm + Flow - Wednesday 9 October

Move to one side, X Factor! For reality show fans, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation the Netflix's first ever music competition. The stars travel to LA, New York City, Atlanta and Chicago to find the best undiscovered talent to perform in the show – we're expecting big things!

Insatiable season 2 - Friday 11 October

Starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano, this dark revenge comedy's first season had a mixed reception from viewers, but was popular enough for the new season two! The new series will likely look at the aftermath of Petty killing her stalker ex Christian and her kidnapper, Stella Rose. Dramatic, right?!

The Hook Up Plan season 2 - Friday 11 October

This French comedy follows Elsa, a young woman heartbroken after her split from her boyfriend. So when she meets a new, gorgeous guy and finally starts to cheer up, it feels like fate. Little does she know that her friends hired a male escort to go out with her. Season two will see a time jump in the show, as Elsa attempts to get over her friends deception and her relationship with Julius by moving to 'Buenos Aires'.

READ: There is an Alex Rider TV show on the way! Watch the first trailer here

Baby season 2 - Friday 18 October

Fancy a coming-of-age drama? The official synopsis for Baby reads: "[Baby] explores the unseen lives of Roman high schoolers. Loosely inspired by a true story, the series follows a group of Parioli teenagers as they defy society in their search for identity and independence against the backdrop of forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets." Intriguing!

READ: Strictly star Susan Calman announces exciting new TV project

Living with Yourself - Friday 18 October

Top pick! Paul Rudd plays Miles, a man struggling to deal with his life – and so when a new spa treatment that promises to make him a better person becomes available, he jumps at the chance. Unfortunately, instead of making him a better person, it just replaces him with a better version of himself. The synopsis reads: "As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity."

Daybreak - Thursday 24 October

Top pick! Matthew Broderick stars in this new, post-apocalyptic show about a group of High School students who have to fight to survive following a nuclear blast. The synopsis reads: "Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, Daybreak is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale."

Brotherhood - Friday 25 October

Set in the mid-90s, this new drama follows Cristina, a hardworking and dedicated lawyer who finds out that her estranged brother is a leader of a rising crime gang, and has been in prison. Forced to become an informant for the police, Cristina has to work against her brother despite her admiration for him growing up, leading her to question her own sense of right and wrong.

The Kominsky Method season 2 - Friday 25 October

This award-winning show is back for a new season! The synopsis reads: "Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Newlander) continue their journey as two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that, above all else, values youth. This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter’s new boyfriend who is uncomfortably close to Sandy’s age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth and after fifty years, they decide to start again."