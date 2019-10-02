Phoebe Waller-Bridge has teased Fleabag season three We are so ready for Fleabag season three

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has hinted that she would like to revisit Fleabag in the future – but fans might have a while to wait! Despite previously confirming that the second series of the ground-breaking BBC show would be the last, she has since revealed that she might be up for another season of the show, but only when the character turns 50.

Chatting on US chat show Late Night With Seth Meyers, the star added that it would be interesting to see the unnamed 'Fleabag' in a later stage of life. Speaking about leaving the character behind to pursue new projects, she said: "It was the first time I felt the end so palpably. I've been playing the character on and off for 6 years. And in the last 4 lines of the play, I actually felt her leave me."

Amazon Studios recently announced that Phoebe will create and produce new television content exclusively for Amazon Studios. Speaking about her amazing deal, the Killing Eve writer said: "I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

The Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, added: "We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios! As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards… she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing. Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience." The actress and screenwriter is also known for her roles on Crashing, Broadchurch and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

