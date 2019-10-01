Strictly star Susan Calman announces exciting new TV project Susan Calman will be back on the BBC for this special reason

Susan Calman was a delight to watch on Strictly Come Dancing, and luckily for us it has recently been revealed that she will be back on our screens to present BBC Two's Great British Menu. While the series hasn't had a presenter since season one, Susan will be on hand to guide the audience through the programme and taste some of the amazing dishes.

Susan will join the Great British Menu

Chatting about joining the show, she said: "I've been a super fan of Great British Menu for years and I can't quite believe I'm being transported from my sofa into that famous kitchen. The brief is superb this year and I can't wait to get stuck in alongside the veteran chefs and the judges. Imagine being able to taste some of the most incredible food from the best chefs in the country? It's a foodie dream come true."

Susan performed on Strictly with Kevin Clifton

Executive producer Sarah Eglin added: "I knew Susan was the right person for the job when she started quoting famous dishes from competitions going back many years on the series. Susan is bringing a lot of fun to the series, helping the chefs settle in a camera, getting the best out of them, and working alongside all the judges. Not surprisingly, she’s not adverse to trying the odd tasty dish prepared by some of the finest chefs in Britain." Fans might have a while to wait though, as series 15 of the popular show is due to air in Spring 2020.

Meanwhile, chances are that Susan will continue to work with her former dance partner, Kevin Clifton, as he previously revealed that they were working on a new show together. Talking to HELLO!, Kevin revealed: "I am working with Susan Calman, we have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She's wicked. I just get on with her so well."