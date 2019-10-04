Strictly's Anneka Rice reveals the extent of her bruises after intense rehearsal with Kevin Clifton This looks painful for the Strictly star!

There's no denying that Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice are pulling out all the stops for their upcoming routine on this week's Strictly Come Dancing. But it seems the glitz and the glamour has come to a price as the 61-year-old took to her Instagram page on Friday to reveal the extent of her painful bruises. "Oh my goodness, the level of bruising on my body," she told her followers. "I've just had a wardrobe fitting for this week and everyone's gone, 'What's happened?'"

Anneka then pulled up her top to unveil a large bruise on her stomach. "I'll show you what I mean, this is just one at the front of my body," she added. "There's bruises in places I barely knew I had places… Kevin, what have you done to me?" On Saturday, the dance couple are set to tackle the Charleston, which they will perform to Woo Hoo by The 5.6.7.8's from the film Kill Bill.

Meanwhile, viewers cannot wait to see what Anneka will wear. She previously expressed her reluctance to wear a dress on Strictly, and was more than happy to wear trousers during her first dance in week one of the competition. The TV star had told Zoe Ball during an appearance on It Takes Two ahead of her Waltz: "Even my wedding dress, I am not joking, I didn't see it the day before," she explained. "I am just not interested Poor Vicky [Gill, Strictly's costume designer], the chats I've had with Vicky."

Anneka went on to open up about agreeing to do the show, adding: "It's taken me 15 years to say yes to this programme, they would go 'what about it'. This year I feel like I am on a gap year, I am a bit reckless. I am where the adventure is taking me."

