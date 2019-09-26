Strictly's Anneka Rice reveals the painful reason she almost didn't appear on the show Anneka has been partnered with Kevin Clifton

Strictly's Anneka Rice has revealed that she almost wasn't on the show at all and that producers told her that there was a 50% chance she wouldn't be able to partake in season 17. Speaking on Tuesday during a guest appearance alongside dance partner Kevin Clifton on This Morning, the 60-year-old explained to Holly and Phil that she'd taken a tumble shortly before filming kicked off and an arm injury put her Strictly slot in jeopardy.

Phil asked Anneka: "Your shoulder's OK and everything? As you fell over the day before the show started." Anneka then explained: "The day after I signed the contract, I had a really bad accident. So up to the week, two weeks before we started, the producers sat me down and said 'there's a 50/50 chance you won't be able to do it.'" The mother-of-three continued: "But luckily I had a cortisone injection in it."

Anneka spoke about her injury on Wednesday's This Morning

Despite recovering from her injury, Anneka added that she's still feeling the pain of rehearsals – as are the rest of the contestants. The broadcaster revealed: "We're all falling to pieces. I mean we have constant physio, everyone in and out of physio."

Anneka has been keeping fans up to date with her and Kevin's progress

She might still be suffering from a few aches and pains following an intense string of rehearsals, but Anneka is certainly amped up for Saturday's Strictly. When asked by Phil how she was feeling about her next stint on the dancefloor and whether the show's physiotherapists had managed to stitch her up properly ahead of the weekend, Anneka exclaimed: "Oh I can’t wait – and there's a rumour I might have to wear a proper frock."

Fingers crossed we'll get to see Anneka in something glamorous. For her first Strictly dance, Anneka opted for a pair of velour trousers. Why? According to Anneka, it's just because she has no interest in longer frocks! The star explained: "Even my wedding dress, I am not joking, I didn't see it the day before. I am just not interested Poor Vicky [Gill, Strictly's costume designer], the chats I've had with Vicky."

