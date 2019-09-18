Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton reveal 'sign' they are going to win Strictly Could Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton be lifting the Glitter Ball trophy this year?

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton have been enjoying their rehearsal time ahead of Strictly Come Dancing together, and revealed that they thought they saw a "sign" that they will be hoisting the Glitter Ball trophy! Filming from their dance studio, Anneka was chatting about their day of training when she spotted a glitter ball on the ceiling, exclaiming: "Look at the glitter ball," to which Kevin replied: "A sign!"

Kevin has been putting Anneka through her paces

Kevin also explained what they had been up to, telling the camera: "We've done lots of runs of our cha cha cha, and we've been doing other dances. We've been practising little bits of other dances to see what we're good at." The TV presenter replied: "Kevin's presented the smorgasbord of other options." The professional dancer then complimented his partner, saying: "We've discovered that Anneka is excellent at all of it!"

We can't wait to see Kevin and Anneka's cha cha cha

The 60-year-old captioned the post: "Another mad, joyful day. I decided to take Kevin on a geography field trip. I wanted him to get out of his comfort zone. It worked. Details on Saturday." Anneka is clearly back on dancing form after revealing that she was ruled out of the initial group dance for the launch on medical grounds. Chatting to Radio Times, she revealed that they were practising the group dance routine for the launch when Anton du Beke accidentally damaged her shoulder, explaining: "We were thrown into learning a complicated group dance. I kept shouting, 'Hang on', but everyone was onto the next bit. I was baffled. Thankfully, Anton du Beke spontaneously threw me up in the air and over his shoulders before I had time to say, 'By the way, my shoulder is [delicate].'"

