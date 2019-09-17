Why Anneka Rice pulled out of first group dance on Strictly Come Dancing Jamie Laing, then Anneka Rice!

Oh dear! Anneka Rice has opened up about why she was forced to pull out of the first group dance on Strictly Come Dancing due to medical reasons. Chatting to Radio Times, the TV presenter revealed that they were practising the group dance routine for the launch when Anton du Beke accidentally damaged her shoulder. She explained: "We were thrown into learning a complicated group dance. I kept shouting, 'Hang on', but everyone was onto the next bit. I was baffled. Thankfully, Anton du Beke spontaneously threw me up in the air and over his shoulders before I had time to say, 'By the way, my shoulder is [delicate].'"

Anneka was ruled out of the group dance

She continued: "And just like that, on the medic's instructions, I was out of the group dance. But I'm still here, in my favourite show, and I have Kevin – Kevin! I just keep forgetting that I now have to learn to dance." Despite reports that Kevin was unhappy with Anneka as his partner, the professional dancer recently shut down the rumours and insisted that he is "very happy" and is "very impressed" by his new partner.

READ: Why Rylan Clark-Neil nearly turned down Strictly Come Dancing job

We can't wait to see her routine with Kevin on Saturday

The pair have regularly been sharing videos from their rehearsals, with Kevin recently joking that he was "worn out" after their training on Saturday. He said: "I'm worn out… Anneka hasn't broken a sweat, I'm done! I can't keep up." Chatting about their day together, Anneka added: "Look at our huge studio! We've had the best day, we've just been floating around playing dancing – on a Saturday, it's amazing! You can have the day off tomorrow Kevin." The 36-year-old joked: "I'm going to need it… Resting my weary bones." Anneka captioned the video: "Another joyful day in Strictlyland with @keviclifton. Who knew I'd love dancing so much. He is a miracle-maker."

READ: Ruth Langsford shows support for Anton du Beke and new Strictly partner Emma Barton