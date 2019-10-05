Everything you need to know about Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley's husband Tom Pitford Corrie star Catherine has been strutting her stuff on Strictly

Catherine Tyldesley and professional dancer Johannes Radebe have been putting their all into their Strictly performances and will take to the stage again on Saturday for a sure-to-be dazzling dance set to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Shallow. Ahead of the weekend's show, we thought we'd take a closer look not just at Catherine, but also her husband of three years, fitness trainer Tom Pitford.

MORE: THIS is the secret to Catherine Tyldesley incredible Strictly Come Dancing figure

Who is Tom Pitford?

Tom is a fitness guru and gym instructor – it was at the gym that Tom met his beau-to-be, Catherine! Tom and Catherine started dating in 2014 and got engaged that same year, even announcing that Catherine was expecting her first child before the year was out! Catherine and Tom gave birth to their son Alfie in 2015 before tying the knot in 2016. Tom, 33, is reported to be a huge Manchester City F.C fan, and in their spare time Catherine and Tom enjoy cooking and travelling – and of course spending time with their gorgeous son Alfie, four.

MORE: Look back on Strictly Come Dancing contestant Catherine Tyldesley's wedding

When did Tom Pitford and Catherine Tyldesley marry?

The former Coronation Street actress married her husband at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire in 2016, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The bride, who wore a stunning bespoke Philip Armstrong wedding gown, said the day went absolutely perfectly. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

The groom said at the time that he was overcome with emotion when he saw his bride for the first time. "She looked so beautiful," Tom said. "This lady changed my life the moment she walked into it. She is the most caring and beautiful woman I've ever met."

Stars who attended the wedding included Coronation Street stars Jane Danson, Samia Ghadie, Brooke Vincent, Jennie McAlpine, Ryan Thomas and Jack P Shepherd. At the reception, where Catherine changed into a bespoke halter-neck ivory silk gown by Mark Melia, former X Factor winner Shayne Ward, Catherine's on-screen love, sang Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle – a song about a father's love for his little girl who is about to get married – at the personal request of the bride.

Shayne, who received a standing ovation, told HELLO!: "Cath asked me to sing it for her only a few weeks ago. I'm so happy and honoured I was able to do it for her."

What do Tom Pitford and Catherine Tyldesley think of the Strictly Curse?

Tom and Catherine opened up about the Strictly curse exclusively to HELLO! in September, and it seems that neither of them are worried about it at all, in fact, Tom and Strictly dancer Johannes (who Catherine has been paired with) hit it off right away! Catherine explained: "He hit it off with Johannes straight away. He has already invited him round for dinner, so I think Johannes will become part of our family."

Tom admitted his friends have been poking fun at him over the curse, but Catherine added that he isn't worried at all. The fitness trainer explained: "My friends have always given me a lot of stick. I am easy pickings for them with a wife on TV so, when the whole Strictly thing came up, they were rubbing their hands getting ready."

Catherine then added: "His mates wind him up about everything. They used to wind him up when I got a new boyfriend on Corrie, but Tom just takes it on the chin. He is so selfless, my best friend, and the greatest support to me. If ever I am doing a live performance, having Tom there just calms me down."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.