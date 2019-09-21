Catherine Tyldesley reveals how she copes with Strictly nerves ahead of first live show Catherine is paired with Strictly's Johannes Radebe

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed that she was suffering from pre-show nerves on Saturday evening, but thankfully the star has an excellent coping mechanism – even if it didn't work this time. Meditation!

In a video shared to Instagram, the Corrie star told her followers: "Help! It's nearly time. I tried to meditate but I've had too much coffee and chocolate, so that's gone out the window. I'm really excited… but what the hell!" The actress also shared a second video of herself nervously speaking gibberish at the camera – bless her!

This isn't the first time the mother-of-one has addressed her nerves. The 36-year-old Corrie star also spoke frankly about her pre-show nerves on Wednesday, when she appeared on BBC Breakfast. Speaking about rehearsals, Catherine said: "I'm loving it and my partner Johannes is phenomenal in every way. I'm extremely nervous and I'm doing the Viennese waltz which makes me feel very sick. I'm actually taking anti-sickness tablets because of the spinning!"

Catherine's family must be nervous, too! The actress is paired up with Johannes Radebe and revealed that her mum has even bought the pro-dancer a 'Strictlified' mug. In an old Instagram Stories, Catherine could be seen showing off the gold glittery mug to the camera, which has 'Cup of Cha Cha Cha' written across it, Catherine could be heard asking Johannes: "What have we got here Johannes?" To which he replied: "My babe, this is a present from your mum, you were like 'how camp are these' and I love them! They're gorgeous, mummy thank you!" Catherine captioned the sweet clip: "When your mum buys gifts for your partner! Cheers mum! God bless our Janet."