Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones reveals why she feels ill ahead of Saturday's performance The Strictly dancer teased rival Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Katya Jones posted a short video to her Instagram stories ahead of Saturday's show in which she explained why one of her colleagues had made her feel queasy. In the behind-the-scenes snippet, which she posted on Friday, the dancer's camera was focused on her friend and professional rival Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg, who she met on the show last year. Joe, who was wearing a bright red sweater, stood with his arm around his girlfriend and then pretended to bite her face before kissing her. In response, Dianne put her arm around her boyfriend's neck and hugged him closer.

Katya teased Dianne and Joe about their public display of affection

"Awww, makes me feel sick," Katya could be heard joking, before commenting on the colour co-ordination between Dianne's hair and Joe's outfit. "Dianne you blend in," she said. "I know, I made him wear red today," the dancer said, laughing. Katya is currently single after she and her husband Neil Jones announced their separation in August after six years of marriage and 11 years together. They continue to dance together, on- and off-screen and have vowed that the change in their relationship status won't affect their professional partnership.

MORE: Strictly body envy! How the professionals get their incredible bodies

The former couple shared a joint statement about their split via their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together." Katya's partner for this series of Strictly is BBC Sport presenter Mike Bushell, who makes up for in enthusiasm what he lacks in technique.

READ: Strictly's Katya Jones asks fans for help with skin problems

Katya and her husband Neil separated this year

The pair proved themselves firm viewer favourites for the death-defying lifts and spins in their cowboy-themed American Smooth set to Glen Campbell's Rhinestone Cowboy last week. Dianne, meanwhile, is hoping to lift the glitterball this year alongside her partner, DJ and actor Dev Griffin. Joe recently admitted on the Strictly Come Dancing podcast, which he hosts, that it's "strange" to see her dancing with someone else. But he said he'll be cheering them on regardless. The YouTube star added: "It is unusual, but you get so behind it… especially after last year, I am friends with all of them, so you are watching and supporting everybody wanting them to do well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.