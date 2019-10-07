Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley shares funny photo of her young son Alfie The Coronation Street actress shares one child with husband Tom Pitfield

Catherine Tyldesley might be flat out with Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals, but the star can always find time for some family fun. Catherine is a proud mother to three-year-old Alfie, her son with husband Tom Pitfield, and on Sunday she took to Instagram to share a cheeky snapshot of her only child. The image sees little Alfie covered in stickers – including his face, arms, tummy and even his ears. Alongside the funny photo, Cath wrote: "When you leave him alone for 5 mins #Alfie #mumlife."

Catherine Tyldesley shared a funny photo of her son Alfie covered in stickers

Cath is currently competing on the 17th series of Strictly, partnered up with pro dancer Johannes Radebe. On Saturday, the pair performed the Rumba to Shallow from A Star is Born, receiving an impressive 32 points from the judges. The 36-year-old is clearly having a ball on the show – and has bonded with her fellow contestants, including RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage. At the weekend, the pair starred in a funny Instagram video as they joked about Cath's mispronunciation of the term 'lackadaisical'. "So, here she is, Visage. She's just made the biggest revelation to me," Cath says at the start of the clip. "I thought there was a word that was don't be lampsadaisical."

Encouraged by Michelle to "carry on" with the story, the actress continues, "It's not. It's lackadaisical." Michelle then tries to help Cath pronounce the word correctly, showing her the right spelling on her phone. "Tell everyone how you said it," she urges a sheepish-looking Cath, who answers: "Lampsadaisical." Trying to hold back her giggles, Michelle asks, "Is that not the cutest thing ever on the face of the earth?!" "Babe, it's not even cute. It's worrying," Cath replies. "I've been allowed to breed!" "You have, you have!" Michelle remarks. "So now you get to teach your beautiful Alfie lackadaisical."

The Strictly star pictured with husband Tom Pitfield

Cath and gym instructor Tom welcomed their little boy in 2015, and the following year were married in a beautiful ceremony covered exclusively in HELLO!. Ahead of the start of Strictly, the couple shared their thoughts on the so-called 'Strictly curse' with Cath explaining that Tom and her partner Johannes hit it off "straight away". "He has already invited him round for dinner, so I think Johannes will become part of our family," she shared.

Tom admitted his friends have been poking fun at him over the curse, but Catherine added that he isn't worried at all. The fitness trainer explained: "My friends have always given me a lot of stick. I am easy pickings for them with a wife on TV so, when the whole Strictly thing came up, they were rubbing their hands getting ready." Catherine added: "His mates wind him up about everything. They used to wind him up when I got a new boyfriend on Corrie, but Tom just takes it on the chin. He is so selfless, my best friend, and the greatest support to me. If ever I am doing a live performance, having Tom there just calms me down."