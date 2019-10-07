Kelvin Fletcher reveals his secret Strictly Come Dancing struggle The Emmerdale actor scored two 10s in week three of the competition

Kelvin Fletcher is riding high on Strictly Come Dancing, securing the first 10s of the 2019 competition in week three after wowing with his Charleston. But the Emmerdale actor, who is partnered with pro dancer Oti Mabuse, has confessed he is struggling with the show - and it has nothing to do with the tough dance moves. Kelvin is forced to spend time away from his young family during the week as he rehearses for the live shows, and it is starting to take its toll. Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman after taking to the dance floor on Saturday, Kelvin opened up about his two children, Marnie, three, and 10-month-old Milo, who he shares with wife Eliza Marsland.

Kelvin Fletcher wowed the judges on Saturday night with his Charleston

After showing a clip of Kelvin practicing his dance moves with little Milo, Claudia remarked: "You got emotional on Saturday night, and you said to me, 'It's not just me doing Strictly, it's my whole family.'" Kelvin responded; "I've only got a young family so to be away from them all week and miss them, that's the part I am really struggling with. To have that little dance with Milo, and to hear Marnie's voice in the video, I honestly feel like they're with me all the way. Now Oti is part of the family as well and it feels incredible. We're all in this together."

Kelvin and Oti wowed the judges on Saturday night, scoring two 10s and two nines, taking them straight to the top of the leaderboard. And no one was prouder than the star’s family. The pair danced the Charleston to Mary Poppin's Trip A Little Light Fantastic, which Kelvin had dedicated to daughter Marnie because it was the first film they had watched together at the cinema. And while Marnie was too young to go and watch her dad dance live in the studio, mum Eliza shared a short video showing Marnie jumping up and down in excitement as Kelvin and Oti received their scores.

Kelvin shares two children with his wife Eliza; Marnie and Milo

It was a different story for Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton, who became the second couple to leave the competition. The duo had danced a Kill Bill-themed Charleston to the song Woo Hoo by The 5.6.7.8’s. But the Movie Week routine failed to impress the judges, who awarded it just 11 points. Members of the public weren't impressed either, landing Anneka and Kevin in the bottom two on Sunday's results show, alongside David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova. David and Nadiya had earlier performed an American Smooth to Seal's Kiss from a Rose, a song from the Batman Forever soundtrack. The two couples did their best in the dance-off, but judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel-Horwood all felt that Nadiya and retired footballer David were the stronger couple.

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton became the second couple to leave the competition

Interviewed by Tess Daly after the result was announced, Anneka said the judges reached the right verdict. "To be honest, I'd have saved David and Nadiya. I've just loved this whole thing; I've not one negative about the whole experience. We've worked really hard, I'm covered in bruises. I love this man; it's been a joy to have that honour, that privilege of learning to dance. It's a whole new world to me Tess. I love all that gang up there," she said.

Kevin then paid an emotional tribute to his partner, telling Anneka: "You've put in so much commitment and so much effort. We worked about four hours on one step on that Charleston and you delivered that Waltz last week… then to come out and deliver that Charleston - the improvement you've made, I'm so proud of you, it's been an absolute joy."