Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals his sweet nickname for baby Mia: VIDEO The star shares his daughter with Gemma Atkinson

Gorka Marquez became a first-time father in July following the birth of his daughter Mia with partner Gemma Atkinson. And the joy that parenthood has brought him was clear to see as he sat down on Lorraine on Monday morning. Gorka appeared on the ITV show with fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer to discuss their upcoming dance show, Firedance, and of course his host couldn't help but ask about his young family. Gorka's face visibly lit up as he spoke about little Mia, who he sweetly referred to as his "little princess".

Gorka is a proud father to beautiful baby Mia

Lorraine asked the pro dancers about the 2019 series of Strictly; Karen is competing with Chris Ramsey, while Gorka has not been assigned a celebrity this year and so just takes part in the group dances. He admitted it was the best possible timing to be left without a partner. "It's the best of both sides," he said. "I get to watch everyone and then go home to my little princess and Gemma." Speaking further about his little girl, he added, "She looks like Gemma. She's the blessing of my life."

MORE: Strictly babies: see which professional dancers are proud parents

Gorka and Gemma Atkinson welcomed their daughter in Juky

Gorka was also asked about Mia's traumatic birth, and how he had supported Gemma throughout the ordeal. "It was a scary birth," he admitted, before joking that he had nearly passed out in the hospital room because it was so hot and there were so many people rushing around. Asked if Gemma had made a full recovery, he replied: "She's perfect. Mia is perfect." The star also shared his hopes that Mia will follow in his footsteps and take up dance. "She's already kicking her feet in time to the music," he said. "She's better than me!"

MORE: See inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's house in Manchester

It comes just a few days after Gemma shared a short video showing Mia lying on her back in her bed with the Wham song Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go playing in the background. The tiny tot, dressed in a white cardigan and pink leggings, can be seen wiggling her legs about and waving her arms in time with the music. And her feet, encased in little fluffy bunny slippers, are kicking about as if she was performing a high-energy dance. Gemma captioned the video: "She can jive already," adding a crying-laughing emoji.