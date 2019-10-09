Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals she has an exciting surprise for fans Dianne is partnered with Radio 1's Dev Griffin

Strictly's Dianne Buswell has announced that she's working on something very special for her fans – a reaction video! The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to tell fans the news. Having arrived at the studio before her dance partner, Radio 1's Dev Griffin, Dianne decided to kill some time by editing a video of herself and 34-year-old Dev watching back their Saturday night performance. Speaking to the camera, Dianne explained: "So I got to the studio a little bit early and everyone keeps asking me, 'Dianne, when are you and Dev going to do a reaction video?'"

Panning the camera over to her laptop, the redhead continued: "Well, it's happening. I'm editing one as we speak. I know we've done three dances already, but we've reacted to our last dance. So if I can edit it quickly enough I will get it up as soon as poss. But it may be a little while still."

Dianne made the announcement on Instagram

On Monday, Dianne addressed claims that her Strictly co-star, professional dancer Katya Jones, was drunk during her performance on Saturday night's show – in which she fell over twice. Katya, 30, first raised suspicions after taking a tumble during her performance with BBC reporter Mike Bushell, then again as she joined Claudia Winkleman upstairs for the results.

Dianne panned to her laptop, revealing she's already working on the video

Dianne, however, set the record straight during an appearance on Heart Radio, clarifying that Katya had tripped by accident. When asked by host Amanda Holden: "Dianne the first question I'm going to ask you because it’s all over the papers this morning, was Katya a bit drunk at the weekend?" Dianne quickly fired back: "100% not," adding: "No, Katya was not drunk. Katya is just… she’s quite funny Katya and she did it all in good fun and humour. So no, definitely not drunk."

