Strictly's Dianne Buswell defends Katya Jones after she was accused of being 'drunk' The Strictly professional fell over twice on Saturday night's show

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has jumped to Katya Jones' defence after the pro dancer was accused of being "drunk" during Saturday night's live show. Katya, who has been partnered up with BBC reporter Mike Bushell this year, raised eyebrows after she lost her balance on two separate occasions. Appearing on Monday's Heart Breakfast, Dianne was quick to clarify that Katya had fallen over on the dance floor by accident, while the other incident during the post-dance interview was deliberate. "Dianne the first question I'm going to ask you because it’s all over the papers this morning, was Katya a bit drunk at the weekend," asked host Amanda Holden, to which, Dianne replied: "100% not."

Katya Jones and Mike Bushell danced to It's Raining Men from Magic Mike

She added: "No, Katya was not drunk. Katya is just… she’s quite funny Katya and she did it all in good fun and humour. So no, definitely not drunk." After the show, Katya also quickly denied the rumours, writing on Twitter: "Guys! I'm totally fine! No idea what happened, so sorry. But so proud of @mikebreakfast for carrying on and delivering the dolphin!" She then added that her second fall had actually been on purpose: "FYI I did it again on purpose in Claudia's area! And I'm def not drunk as some people think."

During Katya and Mike's dance to It's Raining Men from Magic Mike, Katya slipped and fell over. Mike instinctively leant down to help her back up, but the 30-year-old brushed it off and carried on. The star's ex-husband Neil Jones was also seen reacting with concern from the audience. Katya later took another tumble - on purpose - when she went to speak to Claudia Winkleman with Mike following their dance.

