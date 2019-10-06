Wow! The Strictly Come Dancing makeup was AMAZING for Movie Week - see the best looks! We wish we had the skill of the Strictly makeup artists...

Strictly Come Dancing never disappoints when it comes to costumes, hair and makeup, but they all become even more impressive on Movie Week. The Strictly stars and their professional partners were transformed into some weird and wonderful characters on Saturday night, including those from Aladdin, Kill Bill and Cabaret. We've rounded up some of the most incredible looks that we can use as inspiration for Halloween or our next fancy dress party…

Saffron Barker

Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games is a strong female character who was pulled off perfectly by Saffron. The vlogger embodied the movie character with her long blonde hair pulled back into a plait apart from two strands framing her face, and her makeup accentuating her strong cheekbones. The focus was firmly on the 19-year-old's eyes which were outlined with striking dark makeup. She looked every bit the fierce survivor while posing in a leather outfit alongside partner AJ, who captioned the picture with the iconic movie quote: "May the Odds be ever in your favour”.

Dev Griffin

It's safe to say that Dev did not go unnoticed in his head-to-toe blue makeup for his role as the Genie from Aladdin. From the dark blue contouring around his cheekbones and collarbone to the black eyeliner and silver glitter framing his eyes, makeup artist Nadine O'Toole transformed Dev into a very convincing Disney character. Alongside the gold accessories in his hair and his styled beard, fans were very impressed with his overall look. The only issue was that he ended up turning his partner Dianne into a blue monkey! From the judge's scores, we'd say it was worth it.

Dianne Buswell

With purple and silver eyes, a brown heart-shaped nose, and wisps of hair framing her eyes, Dianne looked like a very sweet version of Aladdin monkey Abu. She posted a photo of herself and Dev on Instagram and thanked the hair and makeup team: "I must say this is prob the best movie week I have seen every body is AMAZING! !!!!!!! Enjoy the show tonight guys you don’t wanna miss it ! You won’t want to even blink trust me [monkey and genie emojis] @dev @bbcstrictly also the costume and makeup department have exceeded expectations [clapping emojis] thanks team." Her boyfriend Joe Sugg showed his support for the dancing pair, stating: "This is sooo cool! You both look great!"

Anneka Rice

With her luscious blonde hair and slim figure, Anneka was destined to mimic Uma Thurman as the Bride in Kill Bill. Smiling for the camera in the Strictly dressing room, Anneka can be seen wearing soft makeup that brought out her natural beauty, including gold sparkly eyeshadow, lashings of mascara and glossy lips. But she revealed that while she looked the part, she was nervous to perform in Uma's shoes, stating: "Ready for my Uma Thurman moment... don’t worry, I’ll take my dressing gown off... #strictly @bbcstrictly #terrified". The TV star looked incredible sporting a yellow jacket, black trousers and matching boots, but she told Claudia that she was disappointed not to be wearing a dress. "They put me in this [a Kill Bill suit] this week – you don't get a choice – I'm longing to be back in a dress!"

Emma Barton

Emma rocked the glam 1960s hair and makeup alongside partner Anton du Beke for their Austin Powers-inspired performance. Her eyes were the star of her outfit, with statement black winged eyeliner giving her a cat-eye effect, surrounded by silver glitter on her eyelids and below her lower lashes. And let's not forget the all-important spidery, long eyelashes and pale pout. Emma's look was created by makeup artist Lisa Armstrong, and fans were quick to comment on her fabulous transformation, stating "Wow. That's incredible. Looks fab. Xxx" and "Wow! The make up on this show is simply the best! You girls are amazing! Love your work." We think they looked groovy, baby. (It had to be done!)

Janette Manrara

Not many people can get away with yellow face paint, but Janette is one of the lucky few. The professional dancer dressed as Pikachu to perform the Paso Doble to the Pokemon theme tune, Gotta Catch 'Em All, with partner Will Bayley. As well as huge yellow and black ears, she sported dark eye makeup, red lipstick, rosy red cheeks, and a matching glittery nose in the shape of a heart. She revealed it wasn't hard for her to get into character, stating on It Takes Two on Wednesday night: "I am very excited to say I am Pikachu and then this is the gorgeous Ash. But I've discovered I am a lot like Pikachu in real life. Apparently cute and fuzzy, but then don't p*** Pikachu off!"

Catherine Tyldesley

For her emotional performance playing Lady Gaga's character Ally from A Star is Born, Catherine sported simple makeup by Nadine O'Toole. Far from the bold blue of Dev's character, she opted for blacks and browns to frame her eyes alongside mascara and pink lipstick. Paired with her long curly hair and flowing green midi-dress, Cath's portrayal of the romantic love story brought some of the audience and the judges to tears.

Amy Dowden

Watch: Amy Dowden having her tiger makeup done.

Karim and Amy had some of the most elaborate costumes and makeup for their Kung Fu Panda performance. Amy looked fabulous as a tiger, with black cat eyes, blended orange and yellow facepaint, intricate tiger strips framing her upper face, and gems on the tip of her nose. Although tigers are a very popular animal for children's face paint and adult's fancy dress, our attempts to achieve a fierce, realistic animal never seem to go to plan - and from a video uploaded by makeup artist Lottie B, we now understand why. The video shows Amy's transformation from fresh-faced to tiger, and it looks like a long and difficult process. The end result looked incredible, but maybe we'll be leaving this to the professionals in the future.

Michelle Visage

Who better to pull off the glitz and glam of Cabaret than Michelle Visage? The Ru Paul's Drag Race judge is no stranger to fabulous hair and makeup, and she embraced the style for her performance as Liza Minnelli's character Sally Bowles. Michelle wore her dark hair in glamorous waves with a strand of hair trailing down her cheekbone, and Bryony Blake achieved her look using bright blue eye makeup, bold red lips and a beauty spot. We're not sure we'd have the sass or confidence to pull this off, but Michelle certainly does!