Joe Sugg admits Dianne Buswell is 'not doing well' since shock Strictly exit

Joe Sugg has expressed his surprise following girlfriend Dianne Buswell's exit from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday. Joe appeared on Monday's episode of Lorraine and spoke about Dianne's elimination from the competition with partner Dev Griffin. The YouTuber admitted that he, "like the rest of the country", was in a state of "massive shock". Asked how Dianne was feeling and if she was ok, he candidly replied: "No, not really." He continued: "I just think they had so much potential, he [Dev] had so much potential, he was a brilliant student. It just doesn't seem… hmmm, weird." His host Lorraine agreed wholeheartedly, saying the pair's exit had left her "baffled and bemused".

Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin became the third couple to leave Strictly 2019

Joe's comments come after the BBC show was hit with claims of a 'fix'. Dianne and Dev were axed from the competition after losing out in a dance off to Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, who the judges voted to save. A short time later, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment – and claim they were unable to get through on the phones. "@bbcstrictly your phone lines for Dev and Dianne were down yet you allow them to be voted out??? Just disgusting. I have now words," one viewer tweeted. A second wrote: "Please, please complain to @bbcstrictly if you had an issue with your phone votes for @dev_101 and dbuzz6589 last night! Seems so unfair." A third remarked: "If Dev and Di are out this week it's because of the unfair scoring and the phone line no working. Tonight's show was an absolute fail."

Upon learning his fate, Radio 1 DJ Dev admitted he was devastated to be leaving the BBC show, telling Tess Daly: "I'm not going to lie I am absolutely gutted, but learning how to dance, hanging out with Dianne and the other pros and celebs… I've absolutely loved it." Dianne, who made it to the final last year with celebrity partner and boyfriend Joe Sugg, was also visibly upset. But she paid moving tribute to Dev, telling Tess: "Dev has been absolutely amazing. His work ethic is insane. I see him everywhere practising and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you so much for all your time and your effort. This boy has so much talent, I’m really sad he won’t be able to show you guys any more of it."