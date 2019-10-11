Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares rare insight into morning routine with boyfriend Joe Sugg Dianne is partnered with Radio 1's Dev Griffin

Strictly's Dianne Buswell has shared a sweet insight into her and boyfriend Joe Sugg's morning routine and it's so sweet – the popular couple clearly don't like to be separated in the morning. The redheaded dancer took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a relatable cartoon and tagged YouTuber Joe in her post. In the drawing, an auburn-haired woman leaves her sleeping boyfriend in bed as she heads off to work. The woman leans in and says to her other half: "I'm going to work, bye," and her partner, half asleep, responds: "No" before pulling her back into bed for a cuddle.

The relatable post perfectly captures how difficult it is to leave a loved one warm and cosy in bed in the morning when you head off to work, but it's also clear that Dianne, 30, heads off to the rehearsal studio before Joe, 28, has even woken up!

Dianne is known for arriving at the rehearsal studio bright and early.

On Wednesday, the professional dancer revealed on Instagram that she'd arrived at the studio "a little bit early" leaving her with time to kill. With dance partner Dev Griffins nowhere to be seen, Dianne decided to start working on a special surprise for her fans – a reaction video.

The 30-year-old explained: "So I got to the studio a little bit early and everyone keeps asking me, 'Dianne, when are you and Dev going to do a reaction video?'" Panning the camera over to her laptop, the redhead continued: "Well, it's happening. I'm editing one as we speak. I know we've done three dances already, but we've reacted to our last dance. So if I can edit it quickly enough I will get it up as soon as poss. But it may be a little while still." We can’t wait to see it!

