Rylan Clark-Neal hits back at claims he has had a fall out with It Takes Two co-presenter Zoe Ball

Rylan Clark-Neal has opened up about reports that he has fallen out with his It Takes Two co-presenter, Zoe Ball, saying that their feud is "news to [him]". Chatting to Sunday Brunch about the show, he said: "It's such a beast that show. I mean, I've worked on things like Big Brother and I've been on X Factor but the fans of Strictly — you know what it's like, they are on it. There's a story this morning saying that me and Zoe have had a massive bust-up on Friday in rehearsals… I was late, I missed rehearsals! I was flying back from my DJ gig. So, I was like, 'It's news to me!'"

He also spoke about how much he enjoyed taking part in a spin-off show after Big Brother's Bit on the Side was cancelled, saying: "It is lovely. I think for me as well, with Big Brother not being there now, to do a show like that, a spin-off show again, and do it with Strictly, which is the biggest show on TV. It's an absolute honour to be asked to be a part of that family."

We're glad that Rylan isn't in the middle of another feud so soon after patching things up with Gary Barlow after their seven-year fall out! The pair recently shared a sweet snap together on Instagram at the Specsavers Wearer of the Year awards, writing: "After 7 years..... we're good." Gary then retweeted the photo with thumbs up and heart emojis. The feud originally stemmed from some harsh feedback by Gary, which included: "I'm glad you learned the trick that when you pull the mic away – we don't hear what you're singing." He added: "He early entertains some people. Let me tell you one thing, those kind of acts… they're not for me. When I came to do this job I wanted to be the one to find great talent and bring on the young singers."

