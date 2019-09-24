Rylan Clark-Neal reveals surprising connection to Strictly star Emma Weymouth The Strictly: It Takes Two host shared a big milestone with Emma Weymouth…

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed a surprising connection to Strictly Come Dancing star Viscountess Emma Weymouth. During Tuesday's It Takes Two, the new co-host dropped a huge bombshell – he revealed that he performed at Emma's wedding! Speaking to the 33-year-old and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec, Rylan told viewers that he needed to be "upfront and honest" about something, before revealing that he had been a part of Emma's 2013 wedding to husband Caeawlin Thynn. "I performed a Spice Girls megamix at your wedding!" Rylan exclaimed as a picture of the pair was shown on screen. "It's when my teeth were just put in!"

Rylan performed a Spice Girls medley at Emma's wedding!

During an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! magazine earlier this month, Emma revealed her excitement at being paired with Aljaz. "I knew that I was going to get a tall boy, because I'm 5ft 8", but every time I talked about it I felt nervous," said Emma. "I'm really thrilled they've put us together. Aljaz is a brilliant, hardworking dancer and I'm so excited to be taught by somebody who has got such incredible experience."

Emma and Aljaz impressed the judges with their Cha Cha Cha

She added: "We get on, our personalities match, and it will be good to train with someone who has a similar energy and sense of humour." She's also a big fan of his wife and fellow professional dancer, Janette Manrara. "They are couple goals! And they love animals!"

Emma won over the judges on Saturday night when she performed a Cha Cha Cha to Tom Jones' She's A Lady during the first live show. Emma and Aljaz scored a very respectable 19 points and received great comments. The second live show on Saturday will see them perform a Tango to the Jonas Brothers hit Sucker.

