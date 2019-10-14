Find out what Olivia Colman's husband stole from Buckingham Palace The Oscar-winning actress is set to play the Queen in The Crown

Olivia Colman has confessed that her husband Ed Sinclair once pilfered some loo roll from Buckingham Palace – no doubt as a memorable keepsake. Speaking about her encounter with Prince William at a charity event at the Palace, the actress - who is set to take on the role of the Monarch in The Crown - revealed how she spoke to the royal about Netflix period drama. During her interview with the Sunday Times, she shared: "He said, 'I know what you're doing here.' I asked, 'Do you watch it?' He said, 'No, I don't.'"

Olivia will play the Queen in The Crown

"Then my husband stole some loo roll just to say we got it from Buckingham Palace," she added. "If we can get away with that, we can get away with this programme." Despite not watching the series, Olivia explained how the "charming" Prince had the ability to "make you feel you're the most exciting person in the room."

GALLERY: What the royals love to watch

Actress Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two series, previously revealed that she was told by one of the Queen's grandchildren that she enjoys watching the Netflix drama, which is based on her own life. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Vanessa explained: "A friend of mine was at a party where he didn't know anyone so sidled up to a group who were discussing the show. One of the women said, 'My granny kind of likes it.' It turns out it was one of the princesses – the Queen's granddaughter. It's quite a reliable source – ish – so I am sure she is a fan!"

READ: Kate Silverton issues apology after accidentally dropping huge Strictly spoiler

Next month, The Crown will return to Netflix with Olivia taking over the main role from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip. There has been a long wait for fans of the show, since it has been over 18 months since the second season was released in December 2017. Olivia previously opened up about speaking to Claire about taking over the iconic role, explaining: "She was just very supportive. She said I'll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I'm just full of fear because you don't want to be the one who screws it up. She's lovely and she said I can call her anytime."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.