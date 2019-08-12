Netflix's The Crown FINALLY has a release date - see Olivia Colman in first trailer Take a first look at Olivia Colman as the Queen

Netflix has confirmed that the hugely popular show The Crown will return for season three on Sunday 17 November. The series, which focuses on the life of the Queen, will return with Olivia Colman taking over the main role from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip.

The announcement was made on a traditional royal easel

Tobias accidentally let slip that the series would be released in November in early August, telling BBC Radio London: "We've shot season three, and that starts in November." The new series, which was written by Peter Moran, will also star Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones. The Durrells star Josh O'Connor will be playing Prince Charles, while Erin Doherty will portray Princess Anne.

Olivia will play the Queen

There has been a long wait for fans of the show, since it has been over 18 months since the second season was released in December 2017. Olivia previously opened up about speaking to Claire about taking over the iconic role, explaining: "She was just very supportive. She said I'll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I'm just full of fear because you don't want to be the one who screws it up. She's lovely and she said I can call her anytime."

READ: The Crown star Tobias Menzies lets slip when season 3 is coming out

Claire has also spoken fondly of Olivia, telling HELLO!: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration," adding that the star "needs no tips from me" on how to play the Queen. Seasons three and four are guaranteed to be packed full of action as they look at the years from 1964 to 1976. Events that took place in royal history at this time included the UK joining the European Union, Margaret Thatcher becoming the first female Prime Minister, and Princess Anne escaping a dramatic kidnapping attempt, in which four men were shot trying to protect her when her car was forced to a stop.

READ: The Crown's Queen and Prince Philip reunite on new project