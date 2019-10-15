Calls to fire Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain divides Twitter Do you enjoy watching Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

It's been quite the couple of days for Piers Morgan! The Good Morning Britain host has been the subject of a poll which was launched on the breakfast show's Twitter account, which asked viewers to vote on whether Piers should be fired from the show or not. With 19 hours left, the results may well change, but 58% of voters are currently calling for the TV personality to be let go.

Piers has spoken about the poll himself

Speaking about the poll, Piers said: "When I left the building yesterday, the poll was 80% solidly I should stay. We had about 60-70,000 votes. It's now been hijacked by these snowflake websites and Twitter handles, so all last night they were like, 'We've got to get rid of him, get rid of him!', they actually think they can get rid of me. We've now had over 300,000 votes, one of the biggest in the history of the show, and it's now moved 59% against me, now viewers, you're not the snowflake brigade, you are my people. The poll was launched on Monday and runs for another 23 hours. You are my army, I need you to get busy this morning. We cannot let the snowflakes win."

There are calls for @piersmorgan to be fired over his views on gender.



Should he stay or should he go? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 14, 2019

With '#FirePiers' becoming the top trend on Twitter, people were quick to discuss why they wanted him off the show, with one writing: "#FirePiers. People have found a way of using the internet for the good of humanity," while another added: "According to Piers #FirePiers is 'hysterically abusive' so here's me saying it politely: what is actually abusive is the way he treats the people he interviews." However, he also has his fair share of supporters, with one writing: "He should STAY! Everyone is entitled to their opinion. He speaks the truth on behalf of a lot of us. People need to stop being so soft nowadays." Another added: "Considering he speaks sense and for the majority of people, then he should absolutely stay!"

