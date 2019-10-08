Piers Morgan calls for Susanna Reid to be replaced on Good Morning Britain by this ITV favourite The GMB star has a new co-host in mind…

He's presented alongside Susanna Reid for four years now – but Piers Morgan is eyeing up a new Good Morning Britain co-host. The 54-year-old has jokily asked for Richard Madeley, who stands in for Piers on GMB during the holidays, to be a permanent replacement for Susanna after they displayed their bromance on the show on Tuesday morning. Susanna even claimed that she'd happily give up her seat for Richard for "a couple of million".

"It's great to see you. Next time I see you, you'll be sitting here. Maybe Richard and I should host one of these together? Man only?" Piers said after they'd discussed Richard's stint on Channel 4's The Circle. Richard replied: "Let's shake on it" as Piers continued to goad Susanna: "Good Man Britain is coming. The viewers would love that. Me and Richard Madeley, the dream team, imagine if it worked and ratings spiked. And (the editor) says, 'Susanna I'm so sorry but the viewers just want men." Susanna then quipped: "I'll take a couple of million and a payoff."

Piers wants to co-host with Richard Madeley

Earlier this month, Piers created another stir on the show when he cheekily asked Strictly Come Dancing stars Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard if the pair are "at it". He asked them: "Are you two at it yet like all the Strictly couples or not? You all end up with the curse right? Don’t tell me you haven’t tried. Have you or not?"

Susanna joked she would step down for the right amount of money

The pair instantly denied a romantic connection, with AJ explaining to Piers that he was in a relationship. Piers replied: "How does she feel about you dancing with a hot blonde?" to which the professional dancer said: "She is a hot blonde also so I’m very happy when I get to dance with her... It’s the profession, Piers. Obviously if you wanna make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You wanna do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard." Saffron added: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend."

