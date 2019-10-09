Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan makes shock confession admitting he had his drink spiked The admission came on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has revealed that in his 20s he had his drink spiked. The incident occurred at a night club and to this day the Good Morning Britain presenter has no idea who was to blame. The admission came during a segment on Wednesday morning's show, when Piers, 54, and his co-host Susanna Reid were discussing the recent Extinction Rebellion protests in London, which including 'raves' that brought the capital to a standstill.

Susanna, 48, joked that she would "love to set up a rave," which prompted Piers to reveal that he had once spent an entire eight hours dancing during an evening out. The father-of-four told Susanna: "The last time I danced like that was in my early twenties when somebody slipped something into my drink. They did. I never found out who it was but I danced for about eight hours."

The shock admission came the same morning that Piers lost his cool with an Extinction Rebellion activist. Skeena Rathor found herself at the mercy of Piers' wrath on Wednesday, when the hot-headed host refused to stop pressing her over whether or not she owned a TV set. Piers asked Skeena a flurry of questions, including: "Do you have a TV at home? Do your children use iPads? Can you answer these questions? Do you have air conditioning? Do you walk your kids to school? Do you see the problem with all this?"

‘Have you got a TV?’ 📺@piersmorgan and Skeena Rathor get into a heated debate over the climate change protests.#haveyougotatv | #gmb pic.twitter.com/L2F9KDKr4P — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 9, 2019

Piers continued: "You go on about your kids not getting out of bed because they’re terrified, I’m not surprised they’re terrified because their mum’s telling them the planet’s about to end. I bet your own carbon footprint on all the stuff I just mentioned is terrible." Skeena responded by saying: "Unless you live in a wood completely a recluse on your own, you’re going to be part of the system."

