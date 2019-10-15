Holly Willoughby shares hilarious response to Piers Morgan 'boycotting' the NTA's The This Morning host has beaten Good Morning Britain 13 times

It's that time of year again when viewers cast their votes for their favourite daytime TV show ahead of the National Television Awards in January – but Piers Morgan has already thrown in the towel and put his backing behind rivals This Morning. The Good Morning Britain host announced on Tuesday that he and his team are supporting Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to win best Live Magazine Show before joking that he is "boycotting" January's ceremony because he can't stand to see This Morning win the award for a fourteenth consecutive year.

"I'm boycotting this year. I can't deal with Holly Willoughby's fluttering little eyes when she goes 'Oh I'm so nervous. I really think this is your year', it's never our year! It's always Holly and Phil's year," the 54-year-old moaned. But in a bizarre turn of events, Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid then encouraged their viewers to actually vote for This Morning! He said: "We want to be part of the winning ITV daytime team this year. Vote for This Morning! Give them another award even though they don't deserve it… Lovely people." Susanna added: "Good luck This Morning!"

GMB has put their backing behind This Morning!

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals she wore two wedding dresses in sweet throwback

Sharing a similar message on Twitter, GMB tweeted: "Don't forget to vote for @thismorning," followed by a winking face emoji, adding: "Good luck to @hollywills and @Schofe at the #NTAs this year... we give up." Holly saw the funny side and hilariously responded with three rolling around laughing emojis. Another reason why we love Holly.

🤣🤣🤣 — Holly Willoughby (@hollywills) October 15, 2019

At least Holly saw the funny side

MORE: Charlotte Church praises 'still joyful' Dad following life-threatening illness

Next year's NTA's marks the awards show 25th anniversary and sees Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams take over presenting duties from Dermot O'Leary, who announced back in February 2019 that he had decided to step down after hosting the annual ceremony every January for ten years. "It’s been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but ten years feels about right," the X Factor presenter said in a heartfelt post. After the announcement that David would be taking the reins from Dermot, David commented: "I am thrilled to be the new host of the NTAs — and will ensure I also win them all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.