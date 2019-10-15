Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding has new TV series - find out more! Find out what Noel Fielding will be up to after the Bake Off finale

We have been loving Noel Fielding in the latest season of The Great British Bake Off, and luckily for us we won't have to wait another whole year before the presenter is back on our screens again! Comedy Central has revealed that the comedian will be in the upcoming series of Roast Battle UK, in which a group of comedians ruthlessly insult one another (but all in good humour, of course)! Noel will be one of the celebrity judges in the series, joining comedians including Big Narstie, Joe Lycett, Richard Ayoade and Sara Pascoe. Meanwhile, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan will be hosting the show.

Noel will be a guest judge on Roast Battle UK

Speaking about what to expect from the series, Louise Holmes, the vice president and general manager of Comedy Central UK, said: "Series 4 will see the sharpest comedians on the circuit battle each other – with every jaw-dropping moment up for delightful scrutiny by our iconic judges."

Of course, Noel will be presenting GBBO alongside his co-presenter, Sandi Toksvig, for the next few weeks ahead of the show's grand finale. The pair have previously opened up about working on the hugely popular Channel 4 show, with Noel explaining: "The only problem with improvising is that occasionally you'll get in a fridge. And then you're in trouble. But I'm only working with the tools I've been given. There's a lot of fridges in that tent. At some point, someone was going to get in one."

Noel is a host on Bake Off

Speaking about taking over from Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, he added: "We were under an enormous amount of pressure to not ruin this sacred show that everyone loved, so we weren't as worried about the bakers. We were just trying to make sure we didn't destroy our own careers… We were like, let's get in, and if it doesn't work, we'll set fire to the tent and leg it." Praising Noel and Sandi, judge Prue Leith added: "They do work incredibly hard at it. These two have to write the stuff, they then have to learn it and rehearse it. They then have to get it through the production company [Love], who might not think it's quite as funny as they think it is, or it's too risqué."

