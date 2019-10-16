Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood defends decision to vote off Dev and Dianne Craig Revel Horwood has revealed that he stands by his decision to vote off Dev and Dianne

Craig Revel Horwood has finally opened up about what he really thinks about Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell's shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about the pair being the third couple to leave the competition to the Metro, Craig said: "Yes absolutely, professionally the right person to go." He added that if he had been in the bottom two during Movie Week, he would have voted him to stay.

Craig opened up about saying goodbye to Dev and Dianne

He said: "If you asked me last week, I would have loved him to stay," calling his Aladdin routine "absolutely amazing". Dev spoke out about how devastated he was to be leaving the show, previously saying: "I'm not going to lie I am absolutely gutted, but learning how to dance, hanging out with Dianne [Buswell] and the other pros and celebs... I've absolutely loved it". Joe Sugg also spoke out to defend the couple, previously telling Lorraine Kelly: "I really don't think it should have been them to go. I think they had so much potential. He was an amazing student."

The couple were voted out in week four

The show's head judge, Shirley Ballas, also opened up about the couple's exit in her column for HELLO!. She said: "We all adore Dev but you've got to choose the best person to go through. Having said that, I don't know why people are shocked if they didn't vote. Normally you can predict who's going to go up to about week six but on this particular series, you don't know who's going. I was surprised when David got saved but this is a man who has grown from week to week and the public recognise that. Why did Dev go home and not him? BECAUSE THE PUBLIC VOTED. I feel passionate about it because we do the best job that we can, we try to give constructive criticism, we try to add some humour but foremost we are there to give our opinion on the dancing and that is what we take seriously."

