Craig Revel Horwood in TEARS after awkward exchange with Strictly's Anton du Beke Anton du Beke is partnered with Emma Barton

Craig Revel Horwood was left in tears after mistakenly thinking Anton du Beke was wearing false teeth. Anton, who was dressed up as Austin Powers for his and partner Emma Barton's Movie Week dance, was left shaking his head after realising his mistake.

The hilarious exchange started after Anton and Emma finished their dance and approached the judges' panel for their comments, which was when Craig mentioned that he had been distracted by Anton's wig and false teeth. Tess then said: "They're all his own teeth, just to clarify that." Craig was clearly taken aback by Tess's comment, exclaiming: "They're not fake?!" to which Bruno replied: "They're his real teeth!"

Anton was dressed as Austin Powers

Fans were left in hysterics and took to Twitter to discuss the side-splitting moment. One wrote: "That was so funny! We couldn't stop laughing!" Another added: "Without doubt the funniest moment tonight," and a third pointed out how hilarious Craig's face looked when he realised they were Anton's real teeth, tweeting: "Omg Craig's face! He was mortified!"

Craig couldn't stop laughing when he discovered Anton's teeth weren't fake

Thankfully, Anton didn't seem to take the comments to heart and smirked his way through the entire exchange. On Thursday the father-of-two appeared on It Takes Two to tell a hilarious story about his first job as a paperboy, adding that he was fired from the job for leaving his newspapers on the side of the road. Laughing, the Strictly star explained: "It was snowing and the bag was heavy, so I - like you would - dumped it on a street corner. Sorry about that."

Watch the awkward exchange below

🤣The teeth are real. The moment Craig Revel Horwood thought Anton Du Beke had Austin Powers pearly whites. pic.twitter.com/X35J6dHFW8 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 5, 2019

Anton and his partner, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, performed a Salsa set to the music of Mary Popping on Saturday night.

