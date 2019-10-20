David James is the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing The Strictly star's jive was a dance too far…

Footballer David James became the latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. Twelve celebrity couples hit the floor on Saturday, performing everything from a contemporary routine to the Charleston for judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor and Dancing With The Stars winner Alfonso Ribeiro filled in for Bruno Tonioli, who had filming commitments in America. David and his partner Nadiya jived to Such a Night by Michael Bublé and ended up at the bottom of the leader board while Mike and Katya's Salsa to The Sugar Hill Gang's Jump On It had them in second-to-last place. After both couples performed again on Sunday night, the judges gave their verdict, with the decision to save Mike and Katya unanimous.

David and Nadiya left Strictly after the dance-off on Sunday night

Craig said: "For me, both couples were pretty much technically equal but the couple who I’d like to save were the most confident performers and that was Mike and Katya." Motsi commented: "I felt that one couple gave me a better performance than I saw the first time so I’m going to save Mike and Katya." Guest judge Alfonso gushed about Mike's personality-filled performance, saying: "The couple who I’m going to save put on a great show. The technique wasn’t there but they came out and delivered a showstopper for the audience to love so I’m going to save Mike and Katya." Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed with her colleagues' choice, saying, "Yes, I would have saved Mike and Katya."

The duo paid tribute to each other at the end of their time on the show

When presenter Tess asked David whether he'd enjoyed his time on the show, he paid tribute to his partner and to the other contestants, responding: "Oh I’ve loved it. I feel so bad I’ve let Nadiya down." He said the best parts had been: "Having the best partner and the guys up there. Everyone’s lovely. Just a word to Will: I think I work hard, but, man, that guy puts a shift in." In contrast to what contestants usually say about Strictly's effect on their waistlines, though, he confessed: "I’ve enjoyed it, but I’ve put some weight on."

Nadiya had nothing but compliments for her celebrity partner, replying: "He’s done so well. I’m so proud of you. From the first day he couldn’t lift his elbows up or stand straight and now he’s delivered such an amazing jive. I’m so proud."

