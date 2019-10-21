Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway RESPONDS to I'm A Celebrity rumours The TV star was asked by Ben Shephard whether she was going into the jungle...

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway was put on the spot by co-host Ben Shephard on Monday when she was asked about rumours she is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. The 52-year-old giggled nervously as Ben quizzed her over reports that she has signed up to the ITV series. But Kate remained coy - even when she was pressed on the subject. "Even if I was doing it, I won't be able to say I'm doing it," she confessed. "And even if I wasn't doing it, I can't say I'm not doing it." Asked whether she had "had a conversation" about joining the 2019 line-up, she admitted: "It would be horrific. I don't like heights, I don't like the dark. I don't like camping." She continued: "That is a good point actually, you can't make a mess in the jungle because it's already nature. I couldn't be tidy in the jungle…There's nothing about the show I'd be good at."

Kate Garraway was quizzed on rumours she has signed up to I'm A Celebrity

While Kate wouldn’t confirm or deny the reports, she did concede that her two children, Darcey, 13, and 10-year-old William, would love to see her in the jungle. "Actually, that bit I can confirm is true, they would love me to do it," she shared.

MORE: Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard shares rare photo of wife during date night

It was reported over the weekend that Kate would be joining the I'm A Celebrity line-up, after allegedly booking a chunk of time off work that happens to coincide with the upcoming series. Of course, it wouldn't be Kate's first foray into the world of reality television. In 2007 she took part in the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing, when she was partnered with Strictly veteran Anton du Beke. They finished in eighth place, out of 14 couples.

The TV star took part in the 2007 series of Strictly Come Dancing

MORE: Piers Morgan takes break from Good Morning Britain amid calls for him to be fired

Kate recently responded to Anton's remarks that his current partner Emma Barton would be better than any of his other past celebrity partners. "I was absolutely outraged by Anton saying Emma was better than all of his past partners," she joked to HELLO!. "Surely when we scored two for the Paso Doble that's going to be a high point in any professional dancer's career. It's shocking!" She added: "Emma is clearly going to be amazing and I really hope this year is Anton's year because he so deserves it."