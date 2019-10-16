Piers Morgan takes break from Good Morning Britain amid calls for him to be fired The GMB star is taking a few weeks off…

It's been an eventful week for Piers Morgan so far. The Good Morning Britain host has been the subject of a poll which was launched on the breakfast show's Twitter account, which asked viewers to vote on whether Piers should be fired from the show or not – and on Wednesday it appeared that those who want him gone finally got their wish… sort of.

At the end of the show, the 54-year-old announced that he is taking a break from all the drama and would not be back on the ITV breakfast show for a few weeks. As the credits came in, Piers said: "Good Morning Britain is back tomorrow. I'm not. I'll see you in a couple of weeks. Bye." His co-host Susanna Reid then quickly chimed in and joked: "The petition worked."

There are calls for @piersmorgan to be fired over his views on gender.



Should he stay or should he go? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 14, 2019

Piers' views on gender have caused quite the stir

As of Tuesday, the poll revealed that 60 per cent of people want Piers to be fired, while 40 per cent think he should stay. Speaking about the campaign during the show, the controversial star revealed that it had actually backfired as it had got him a payrise instead! He said: "You're not going to get rid of me. I don't think they've really worked this through. They think making me trend worldwide for two days, making me the most talked about breakfast presenter in the world, will get rid of me. Let me tell you what you've done. You've helped me get a payrise. Cheers everybody."

'I don't think they've thought this through...You've helped me get a pay rise.' @piersmorgan responds to calls for him to be fired following an online petition. #FirePiers | #SavePiers pic.twitter.com/4fenwXUU1f — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 16, 2019

Piers claimed the petition helped him get a payrise

With '#FirePiers' becoming the top trend on Twitter, people were quick to discuss why they wanted him off the show, with one writing: "#FirePiers. People have found a way of using the internet for the good of humanity," while another added: "According to Piers #FirePiers is 'hysterically abusive' so here's me saying it politely: what is actually abusive is the way he treats the people he interviews." However, he also has his fair share of supporters, with one writing: "He should STAY! Everyone is entitled to their opinion. He speaks the truth on behalf of a lot of us. People need to stop being so soft nowadays." Another added: "Considering he speaks sense and for the majority of people, then he should absolutely stay!"

