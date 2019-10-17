Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard shares rare photo of wife during date night Ben also hosts Tipping Point

GMB's Ben Shephard has shared a rare snap of his wife Annie as the pair enjoyed a date night at the V&A. Ben, 44, and his spouse Annie Perks were accompanied by two friends as they celebrated the Bremont watch launch at the iconic museum and all four dressed smartly for the occasion. Ben took to Instagram with a picture of the group outside the V&A and added the caption: "Rare school night out with @mrsannieshephard and these two dashing aviators @gilesenglish + @bremontnick for the launch of @bremontwatches H-4 Hercules watch. It’s a belter of a watch, really great company and the V&A was a stunning location. Sadly the last pic of the watch isn’t on my wrist!! I love wearing my #Bremont so it was a treat to host this event for Nick and Giles."

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004 and tend to keep their relationship private. They have two sons called Jack and Sam, and the Tipping Point presenter sometimes shares sweet family insights from their life at home. In July, Ben revealed that Annie had been suffering from pneumonia.

Ben shared the sweet snap on Instagram

He later gave fans an update on her progress, saying: "Had a lovely stroll and sit with the Mrs earlier – (she has been ill with pneumonia. I know weird huh, good news is she's on the mend) but was wondering what's your tolerance for sitting doing nothing, just, you know thinking? 10mins/20mins/30? 1 hour? More? I'm told you can get better at it and I like the idea of meditation or being present in the moment - but just can't seem to do it for more than a few minutes max if that! #meditationfail."

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004

Family certainly comes first for Ben. Over the summer the TV star even announced that he was going to be stepping down from his Goals on Sunday presenting duties after a whopping nine years in order to spend more time with his children, explaining to the Mirror: "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them."

