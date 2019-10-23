Ex-Strictly star Tameka Empson confirms huge news for EastEnders fans The EastEnders star played Kim Fox in the soap

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Tameka Empson has confirmed her return to EastEnders. The actress, who plays the outspoken Kim Fox, took a break from the BBC soap over the summer, and will now make her comeback to Walford this Christmas. Speaking to Daily Star, Tameka shared: "Kim has been working in Scotland as a tour guide. If anyone can do that, it's Kim! But she's coming back soon. And I'm hoping it will be a big storyline.

"With Kim Fox it's got to be big. We can't just have her turning up at the cafe. I don't know what I'll be doing. All I know is it will be a Christmas cracker!" She added: "It will be great to be back on set. Being at EastEnders is like going on a holiday. Even though it's work, I enjoy it. I've had fans saying they want to see Kim back on the show, which is really nice. It's really lovely. I do miss playing her. She keeps me on my toes. She keeps me busy."

Tameka, 42, has won various awards for her portrayal of Kim, including Funniest Female Performance at the Inside Soap Awards. In 2013, the soap star took a break from EastEnders to gave birth to her daughter Nylah before returning in December 2014. Earlier this year, the mum-of-one joined the cast of 101 Dalmatian Street, in which she played Pearl Police Horse. She also took part in Comic Relief Does The Apprentice with Amanda Holden, Rylan and Sam Allardyce.

In 2016, Tameka joined the cast of Strictly and was partnered up with Gorka Marquez. However, the couple left the show in Week 2. After the series, Tameka said: "I can't lie, I am gutted. I really, really am. It's gone. I really wasn't ready to leave, but that's just the nature of the show and I do understand that." She added: "I'm shocked that I've gone so quickly when I had so much more to give." A year later, Tameka revealed to HELLO! that hadn't forgotten Gorka's training, and can still dance. "I don't practice dance," she explained. "But if I put my mind to it I can still do the paso doble, and I can still do some of the routines, it's in my DNA!"

