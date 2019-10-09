Fans worry for Strictly star Emma Barton's EastEnders alter-ego Honey after eating disorder hint Emma has been playing Honey Mitchell in EastEnders since 2005

Strictly star Emma Barton has been having a very busy few weeks, balancing training in the studio with pro Anton du Beke, with her day job in EastEnders. The actress – who plays Honey Mitchell in the BBC One soap – is currently involved in an intense storyline as her character's boyfriend Adam cheated on her with Habiba, and the show has already promised that she will get revenge on him in the near future. But on Tuesday night's episode, fans were left worried for Honey after it was hinted that she was suffering from an eating disorder. She barely touched her food and when Adam pointed out that she hadn't eaten a lot, she insisted that she was full.

Strictly star Emma Barton plays Honey Mitchell in EastEnders - and fans are worried about her alter-ego

Later, Honey took a bite of the food and went to the toilet. When she returned, Adam asked her why she had brushed her teeth, and fans were quick to put two and two together. On Twitter, one wrote: "Oh Honey, I hope she doesn't have an eating disorder," while another questioned: "Does Honey have an eating disorder?" A third added: "Anyone else think Honey may have an eating disorder?"

Emma with pro dancer Anton du Beke

Luckily, things couldn't be better for Emma in real life - the actress is having the time of her life dancing with Anton on Strictly. Most recently, the pair dressed up to perform the Salsa to Austin Powers song Salsa to Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones, and received their highest score of the competition so far. Things took a hilarious turn immediately after their performance when Craig Revel Horwood mistook Anton's teeth for being fake and as part of his Austin Powers outfit, which soon trended on Twitter as #teethgate. Emma and Anton were delighted on Sunday night when they found out they were through to the next round of the show and are now set to dance the Viennese Waltz to Barbra Streisand's Send In The Clowns.

Anton is extremely happy to have Emma as his partner, and when he found out that they were being paired together he couldn't contain his excitement. He said: "So this is what it feels like. Oh book me in till Christmas." In response, Emma said: "I'm over the moon. My mum is going to be so happy." As the pair went to meet host Claudia Winkleman, Anton then apologised for any offence he had caused his past partners, who include Susannah Constantine and Ruth Langsford. "I apologise," he said. "I know it seems a bit sort of over reaction, but if you've been through what I've been through, I can't begin to tell you." Claudia then said: "Well let's leave it there because they might all have televisions."

