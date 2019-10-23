Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks completely unrecognisable with dark hair in teenage throwback Doesn't the Strictly professional look so different?

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell gave her fans a treat after sharing a montage of pictures and old clips from when she was 14 years old. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the professional dancer happily shared some throwbacks from her joint birthday party, which saw the flamed-haired beauty rock dark brown hair.

Dianne Buswell shared this throwback

The post comes shortly after Dianne showed off a completely different look - a wig of a short red bob. The 30-year-old asked her followers whether she should get the chop or not. Taking to Instagram to quiz fans on their opinion, the dancer wrote: "Right serious question now!!!! What do we think to the short hair???" Her famous friends were quick to show their love for the look, with Strictly host Tess Daly commenting: "Super CUTE" and her boyfriend Joe Sugg's sister, Zoe Sugg wrote: "LOVE. It." Former Pussy Cat Doll Ashley Roberts also showed her support, writing: "Yes!!!"

READ: Dianne Buswell shares excitement over family engagement news

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

It's not the first time Dianne has transformed her iconic hairstyle. Last month, the Australian pro shared a video on her YouTube page that saw her ditch her trademark red hair to try and fool her boyfriend Joe Sugg. "This is going to be such a bizarre experience," she explained in the clip. "It's risky. Anyone could know it's me."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha celebrates romantic milestone with husband Mark Adderley

Meanwhile, it's been over a week since Dianne and her celebrity dance partner Dev Griffin were voted off from this year's Strictly. Their exit came as a big shock to fans after the pair wowed the judges with their impressive routines week after week. The pro dancer has since been keeping busy following her departure from the competition, adding more content to her YouTube channel.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.