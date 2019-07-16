EastEnders star Tameka Empson to take break after 10 years on Albert Square Kim Fox will be back!

EastEnders actress Tameka Empson will be leaving Albert Square for a short while, it has been confirmed. The 42-year-old is famous for playing feisty Kim Fox, who entered the show as Denise Fox's younger sister in 2009. Although it is yet to be announced how long she will be leaving for, representatives for the star confirmed Tameka will return to screens at some point in the future. It is believed that her character will leave Walford for a new job in Scotland.



Former Strictly Come Dancing star Tameka has won various awards for her portrayal of Kim, including Funniest Female Performance at the Inside Soap Awards. In 2013, the soap star took a break from EastEnders to gave birth to her daughter Nylah before returning in December 2014. Earlier this year, the mum-of-one joined the cast of 101 Dalmatian Street, in which she played Pearl Police Horse. She also took part in Comic Relief Does The Apprentice with Amanda Holden, Rylan and Sam Allardyce.

In 2016, Tameka joined the cast of Strictly and was partnered up with Gorka Marquez. However, the couple left the show in Week 2. After the series, Tameka said: "I can't lie, I am gutted. I really, really am. It's gone. I really wasn't ready to leave, but that's just the nature of the show and I do understand that." She added: "I'm shocked that I've gone so quickly when I had so much more to give." A year later, Tameka revealed to HELLO! that hadn't forgotten Gorka's training, and can still dance. "I don't practice dance," she explained. "But if I put my mind to it I can still do the paso doble, and I can still do some of the routines, it's in my DNA!"

