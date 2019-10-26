Who is in Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's family? Meet his wife and children The former Emmerdale star isn't the only actor in the family…

He's one of the favourites to win Strictly Come Dancing this year, but it's not just his new TV family who have been cheering him on from the sidelines. Kelvin Fletcher also has a loving family of his own who have been by his side every step of the way since he entered the BBC One competition as a last-minute replacement for Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing – who was forced to pull out after injuring his foot during the launch show. But being away from his family is proving particularly difficult for the actor, who told Claudia Winkleman: "I've got a young family so to be away all week and miss them that's the part I'm really struggling with. It's not just me doing Strictly, it's my whole family." But who exactly is in Kelvin's "young" family? Keep reading to find out…

Is Kelvin Fletcher married?

Kelvin met Liz when he was nine years old

Kelvin is married to his long-time love, singer and actress Liz Marsland. The couple, who knew each other when they were children but only got together when they met again around ten years ago, tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a magical ceremony at London’s One Mayfair, which was transformed for the occasion with hundreds of candles and arrangements of white roses and hydrangeas. Speaking of his wedding day exclusively to HELLO! Kelvin said at the time: "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."

Does Kelvin Fletcher have children?

Kelvin's gorgeous children Marnie and Milo

Kelvin and Liz share two children, daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, ten months. Liz's first labour was very traumatic and lasted 30 hours, after which she needed to have a blood transfusion. That didn't put them off having more children though and they welcomed little Milo in December 2018.

Does Kelvin Fletcher have any brothers or sisters?

Kelvin's brother has appeared in Corrie

Kelvin isn't the only member of the family to become an actor. His older sister, Keeley Forsyth, has appeared in several TV shows including Holby City and Luther and is also a composer and singer. While Kelvin's younger brother Brayden Fletcher has appeared in Coronation Street and also followed his brother in motorsport racing.

