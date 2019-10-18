Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals tough rehearsal week led to fall out with Oti Mabuse The Emmerdale star recently spoke about his weight loss

Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher revealed on Friday that he and partner Oti Mabuse had faced a particularly difficult week of rehearsals that almost lead to a fall out between the two. In a video posted to Oti's Instagram, the Strictly pair can be seen in the studio preparing for Friday's dress rehearsals. It was then that Kelvin said: "It's been a hard week. A hard week," with Oti agreeing: "It's been very emotional." Emmerdale star Kelvin then added: "We came to blows a few times," before Oti assured her viewers: "But we got there," a sentiment echoed by Kelvin, who concluded: "We got there in the end."

Earlier in the week Kelvin, 35, also opened up about his Strictly-induced weight loss. In a new interview with GQ Magazine, the Emmerdale star revealed that he gets up at 5am to workout before dance rehearsals - and he has lost 11lbs even though he eats 3,000 calories a day.

Kelvin addressed their tough week of training on Instagram

"I'll get up at 5-5.30 in the morning. Normally I wouldn't be training that early, I'd be in at 7am, but you do what you have to do," he explained.

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher opens up about impressive weight loss journey since starting Strictly

Kelvin and Oti have grown close since their time on Strictly started

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher gets into trouble with Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse over his rumba with Oti

"It was a conscious thing in the first two weeks of training not to do anything too draining at the gym or on the legs, it was pretty much maintenance work," the star added. "Then I start dance training at 10am, which would be until 10pm." Of his diet, Kelvin shared: "I probably eat about 300-350g of carbs a day. About 160g of protein, about 60-80g of fat, which I think is about 2,500-3,000 calories. Carbs get a bad press, but they're pretty important. I've stayed pretty lean, I'm about five kilos lighter than I was a couple of months ago. Which is fine, I think – it helps with the dancing."