Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals superstitious ritual he must perform ahead of every performance The former Emmerdale star will perform a Tango for Strictly's Halloween special

He's one of the favourites to win this year's Strictly Come Dancing, so it comes as no surprise that Kelvin Fletcher has particular rituals he insists on performing each week to make sure his run of good luck with the judges doesn't wear off. The former Emmerdale star revealed in a chat with HELLO! that he has developed certain superstitions over the years which have followed him to Strictly – like making sure he puts his right shoe on first… Always!

When asked about his particular good luck charm, Kelvin told us: "I always have done. When I race I'm always my right shoe first, yeah right glove and right shoe." And he's never found out what would happen if he put his left shoe on first, he added: "I don't do it." Kelvin also spoke of how his pro partner Oti Mabuse helps calm his nerves ahead of a performance. "We get in the zone I think. I put my right shoe on first, and then we just… Oti reminds me just forget about everyone else, 'it's just me and you dancing out there let's keep it simple'. (She) gives me that sense of belief that we can do this and let's go out and enjoy it!"

Kelvin and Oti will tackle the Tango for Strictly's Halloween special

MORE: Oti Mabuse goes to extreme lengths to get Kelvin Fletcher ballroom ready

Kelvin and Oti have managed to wow the judges each week. Most recently the pair danced a Cha Cha Cha earning them an impressive 33 points from the judges. And in week four, the couple performed a sizzling Rumba to Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine, which received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kelvin and Oti have dazzled audiences with their routines

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star announces her pregnancy!

The couple scored nine points from each judge for their performance, and new judge Motsi Mabuse made her first reference to being Oti's sister, by jokingly telling Kelvin: "That's my sister, stop it!" Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, was left barely unable to speak, telling Kelvin she's never seen a male celebrity perform a Rumba quite like he did, especially for week four.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.