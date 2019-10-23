Oti Mabuse goes to extreme lengths to get Kelvin Fletcher ballroom ready The Strictly professional will go to any lengths for a perfect score…

Oti Mabuse has gone to extreme lengths to get her partner Kelvin Fletcher ready for Strictly's Halloween special on Saturday. The couple will perform their first Tango and the professional dancer is busy in rehearsals making sure Kelvin's frame is up to the judges' strict standards – but no one said perfection is easy. Poor Kelvin has found himself tied up to a makeshift metal frame while practising their routine to ensure he holds the correct posture throughout their dance, and according to Kelvin, it "feels as uncomfortable as it looks".

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their training on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Oti said: "Just casually hanging out with my partner. It's ballroom week and I gotta do what I gotta do…" Oti then pans the camera around to show Kelvin tied up with his arms locked in the perfect frame using ropes and even Oti's scarf. He said: "Good morning everyone. If, like me, you're wondering what on earth is going on I'm in some random metal frame, some random ropes and Oti's scarf wrapped around my neck. It looks as uncomfortable, it feels as uncomfortable as it looks. But I've got a better frame."

Anything for a good frame

To his shock, Oti then informed the former Emmerdale star that he's "five weeks late" in wearing the contraption as it is a trick many of the pros use to help their celebrity partners perfect their posture and frame for the gruelling ballroom dances.

Kelvin and Oti are one of the favourites to win the competition, having managed to wow the judges each week. Most recently the pair danced a Cha Cha Cha earning them an impressive 33 points from the judges. And in week four, the couple performed a sizzling Rumba to Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine, which received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kelvin and Oti will perform a Tango for Strictly's Halloween special

The couple scored nine points from each judge for their performance, and new judge Motsi Mabuse made her first reference to being Oti's sister, by jokingly telling Kelvin: "That's my sister, stop it!" Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, was left barely unable to speak, telling Kelvin she's never seen a male celebrity perform a Rumba quite like he did, especially for week four.

