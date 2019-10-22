Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher pays touching tribute to 'Wonder Woman' wife Liz The Strictly Come Dancing star and Liz are childhood sweethearts

He admitted he wants Strictly audiences to believe he's "in love" with his pro partner Oti Mabuse – but Kelvin Fletcher proved there's really only one woman for him… his wife Liz. The Strictly favourite paid a touching tribute to his childhood sweetheart with an adorable photo of her and their 10-month-old son Milo on Tuesday. Kelvin praised the mother of his children in the caption as he called her a "wonder woman" followed by a love heart emoji. Kelvin shares his two young children, Milo and Marnie, with his actress wife, who he married in 2015.

Kelvin's followers were quick to react to the post with Michelle Keegan sharing a heart and heart eyes emoji while Oti's sister and Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse posted two hearts underneath. The former Emmerdale star also shared sweet clips to his Instagram Stories as Liz and their children visited him at the dance studio during his rehearsals with Oti ahead of Strictly's Halloween special this weekend. Kelvin said over the clips: "It's bring your family to work today, it's not really, as I was saying bye to the kids, this little monkey didn't want to leave me. They've come to rehearse with me."

Kelvin and Oti are one of the favourite couples to win the competition, having managed to wow the judges each week with the actor's incredible dance skills. Most recently the pair danced a Cha Cha Cha earning them an impressive 33 points from the judges. And in week four, the couple performed a sizzling Rumba to Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine, which received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kelvin and Oti scored nine points from each judge for their performance, and new judge Motsi made her first reference to being Oti's sister, by jokingly telling Kelvin: "That's my sister, stop it!" Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, was left barely unable to speak, telling Kelvin she's never seen a male celebrity perform a Rumba quite like he did, especially in week four.

Kelvin wasn't even supposed to appear in this year's Strictly, being drafted in as a replacement for Jamie Laing at the last minute after he was forced to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury, which will see him in recovery for eight weeks. Oti has been more than happy with her replacement, while Jamie has been supportive of the pair, and was even seen cheering them on in the audience during week one of the show. The Made in Chelsea star has also reportedly been offered a place on next years Strictly.

