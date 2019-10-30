Strictly's Pasha Kovalev enjoys surprise reunion with this celebrity dance partner The pro dancer is set to became a dad later this year

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev looked chuffed to be reunited with his 2012 celebrity dance partner Kimberley Walsh. The Girls Aloud singer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday evening to share a lovely snap of their reunion - much to the delight of their fans! "A @bbcstrictly sandwich tonight! So lovely to see @pashakovalev at @bigthemusicaluk tonight," she wrote alongside the picture, which also included 2015 winner Jay McGuiness.

Pasha's partner from the last series, Ashley Roberts, immediately posted a love heart emoji underneath. One follower remarked: "Lovely photo with two of the nicest people." Another said: " Strictly the best. Lovely to see @pashakovalev supporting his @bbcstrictly friends @bigthemusicaluk tonight." A fourth post read: "Lovely photo of you and @birdspotting with Pasha." Pasha and Kimberley took part in the tenth series together, and finished as a runner-up.

The professional dancer, who is set to welcome his first child with Rachel Riley later this year, announced his departure from Strictly in February, leaving fans completely devastated. However, on Monday, Pasha made an appearance on It Takes Two during the Choreography Corner segment. He was introduced on the show by host Rylan Clark-Neal, who told him that it was great to have him back. "Rachel [Riley] is amazing and I am actually happy to be here," replied Pasha.

Rylan then joked that the pro dancer had lost a lot of weight, referring back to his Halloween costume - where he was dressed as a troll - back in October 2018. At the end of the segment, Rylan thanked Pasha for coming on the show and told him how lovely it was to have him back. When asked if he would come back again, the pro replied: "Yes sure."

It's an exciting time for Pasha and his wife Rachel, who are due to become parents this December. Despite knowing the gender of their baby, Pasha and Rachel – who have been together since 2014 - are keeping mum about the sex for now. Speaking to HELLO! recently, the Countdown presenter said they are wanting to keep it a secret for as long as possible.

