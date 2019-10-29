Coleen Nolan reveals she pleaded with Strictly bosses to let her take part in the show The Loose Women panellist has asked to do Strictly

Coleen Nolan has revealed that she has asked Strictly Come Dancing show bosses to let her take part in the popular BBC show. Speaking on Tuesday's Loose Women, the 54-year-old confessed she is desperate to go on the dancing series which is on her "bucket list". She explained: "They won't let me do Strictly. The one show that's on my bucket list." The presenter added: "They need to do it before I'm too old… I'd want a Strictly curse though otherwise I'm not doing it."

Asked which of the professional dancers she'd want the Strictly curse with, Coleen jokingly replied: "I'm not fussy, any of them." Fellow panellist Ruth Langsford, who did Strictly in 2017, then said: "If anyone from the BBC is listening, Coleen Nolan is interested." This isn't the first time Coleen has revealed her desire to take part in the show, telling Metro earlier this year: "They don’t want me for some reason. I'm devastated as it's the only one I've ever wanted to do but the only one I’ve never been asked to do! Hopefully one day, while my hips still work."

The comments come shortly after Coleen returned to Loose Women. Last month, she had been working in West End musical Thunder Girls, in which she played a former pop star called Anita. Coleen previously revealed that she would only be taking a week off from the screen. "It's only on for the week... I'm only on Loose Women a couple of days so I'm sure they can cover me," she told Digital Spy in April. "Probably glad of a break from me!" Speaking about what her Loose Women friends thought about her stint in Thunder Girls, the presenter added: "When I came in the next day, they went, 'Bloody hell you never told us that!' It was great. They're all trying to plan a day when they can come and see it. They're all really supportive."

