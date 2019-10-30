Strictly's Oti Mabuse has revealed that she had a rant backstage Oti is partnered with Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse has revealed that she had a rant backstage before Saturday's show, and even shared a snap of herself in the heat of the moment. In the picture, posted on the 29-year-old's Instagram Stories, the professional dancer can be seen backstage standing next to RuPaul star Michelle Visage.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse & Kelvin Fletcher play Hello/Goodbye!

Both are decked out in Halloween costumes, but while 51-year-old Michelle is all smiles, Oti has a noticeably stern look on her face. The professional dancer added the caption: "When you're going OFF on a rant and your friend doesn't warn you about the cameras lurking @michellevisage look at you posing."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Kevin Clifton, Oti Mabuse and Gorka Márquez

Oti shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: 9 of the best Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations

While it's not known exactly what Oti was upset about, tensions are understandably high during the live shows and the bubbly star was most likely focused on her and partner Kelvin Fletcher's routine, wanting it to go as smoothly as possible.

Oti isn't the only member of the Mabuse family on the hit BBC show. Sister Motsi is a judge on Strictly, and on Monday night made a surprising revelation exclusively to HELLO!, admitting that her one-year-old daughter doesn't always recognise aunt Oti. The 38-year-old judge explained: "Oti always puts these face apps where she talks to her so I don't know one hundred percent [if she recognises her on the TV]." We can't say we're surprised, Oti is known for having one of the funniest Instagrams around!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.