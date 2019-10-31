Spooktacular Halloween TV shows and films to watch on Amazon Prime We're ready to be scared this Halloween!

Halloween is upon us, and Amazon Prime has some of the best shows and films to enjoy on the spookiest calendar event of the year. From scary animations to scary clowns, check out our top picks from the streaming service here…

Supernatural

Supernatural is a long running series that follows two brothers, Sam and Dean, as they follow their dad's footsteps as hunters of all things supernatural. The beloved series, which is finally finishing this year after 15(!) seasons, will certainly keep you occupied over Halloween! So what are you waiting for? Carry on my wayward son!

Casper

Forced to move to a haunted house by her father, who wants to communicate with ghosts, teen Kat meets Casper, a kind and friendly ghost who is forced to live with his cruel uncles, and the pair strike up a close friendship. This is a sweet yet spooky coming-of-age story, and to be honest it is more likely that you might cry than scream!

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

A sweet and spooky musical film about a man who, while practising getting wed to his love, accidentally finds himself in holy matrimony with an undead bride after placing a ring on her finger, thinking that it was a branch. Fans of Tim Burton's unique gothic style will adore this one.

Carrie

A Stephen King classic, Carrie follows the story of a teenage girl with special powers. Forced to be an outcast at school, and stifled by her religious fanatic mother, Carrie causes devastation after she is a victim of a terrible prank during her senior prom.

READ: 13 amazing Halloween TV shows and films to watch on Netflix

Sweeney Todd

The prince of Halloween, Tim Burton, strikes gold once again with the film adaptation of the popular bloody musical. The film follows Sweeney Todd, a barber who was unjustly imported, only to return to London years later to discover that his wife is dead and his daughter adopted by the same judge who arranged his transportation. In revenge, Sweeney begins to cook his enemies into pies. You know, like any reasonable person would.

It

Watch the film that made the world terrified of clowns. The story follows Bill, a teenager who is heartbroken following the disappearance of his younger brother, Georgie, who was taken by a murderous clown. Along with his friends, Bill has to find a way to destroy the evil clown once and for all.

Scream Queens

This hilarious slasher TV show follows a murderous sorority house led by the evil yet brilliant Chanel Oberlin and her cronies, Chanel #2, Chanel #3 and Chanel #5, as they attempt to discover who is murdering members of their group. From the mind of Ryan Murphy, who also wrote American Horror Story and Glee, expect razor sharp wit, kooky characters and a gripping plot.

Hereditary

Certainly not one to watch with the lights turned off, Hereditary follows the Graham family, who after experiencing tragedy become haunted by a malevolent spirit. But what does it want, exactly? Get ready to jump once or twice at this brilliant horror film.

READ: 9 NOW TV Halloween TV shows and films that will scare you senseless

The Purge

For some bizarre reason, the government rules that people are permitted to take part in any criminal activity, but only over a 12-hour period, in order to keep down overcrowded prisons. The film follows a family who attempt to keep themselves protected until the 12-hour time slot is over, only to be forced into a terrifying world where even murder isn't off the cards.