The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season three's first trailer sees Midge in court – watch here! We couldn't be more excited to back in Midge's world!

Fans of Marvelous Mrs Maisel will know that it is one of the most delightful shows of the moment, and luckily for us, season three is just around the corner! Amazon Prime have confirmed that season three of the popular 1960s comedy drama, which has won eight Emmy awards including Outstanding Comedy series, will drop on Friday 6 December. They have also treated us with a first look at what to expect from the new season.

The official synopsis reads: "Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own."

Fans also commented on Midge's new do

The trailer shows Midge in court with Joel, presumably in a custody hearing over their two children, Esther and Ethan, while she is on tour. In season two, the aspiring comedian was invited to open for a singer during the European leg of his tour, kicking her struggling career into stardom and effectively ending her relationship with her new beau, Benjamin. Meanwhile, Midge's straight talking manager, Susie, was hired by Midge's rival, Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) and Joel decided he was going to open a club.

Midge and Susie go on tour

Fans are excited for the new season, with one writing: "Can't wait for December 6 the preview was fabulous... really enjoy the show," while another added: "I have to say, I thought it would be awful when I first heard about subject matter but now I’m hooked. It’s brilliant." Another person joked about Midge's new hairstyle in the trailer, writing: "Let us accept that the main plot twist of Season three that nobody expected is this new royal hairstyle."

