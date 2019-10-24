A Hocus Pocus sequel is in the works and fans are freaking out Bring back Winifred, Mary, and Sarah!

After years of talk about a potential reboot of the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus, it has now been reported that a sequel is in the works with the new streaming service, Disney Plus. While fans of the original still might not be impressed with this development, hear us out! According to Collider, producer Jen D'Angelo is hoping to bring back the original three trio of witches, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy for the next instalment. Has the idea put a spell on you yet?!

Is Hocus Pocus returning for a sequel?

Fans have been delighted with the news, with one writing: "I''m actually kind of HYPED for a sequel to #HocusPocus!" Another added: "Oh be still my beating heart! Please let this be true, wonderful and everything we want from this sequel!" However, not everyone was impressed with the development, with one writing: "Why?! #HocusPocus was a fantastic movie in its own right. Its arc was finished & the characters’ stories were all told. It’s a cult classic."

READ: Every Disney film being released in 2019 and 2020

The original story follows a teenage boy, a new girl in his class and his youngest sister, as they accidentally reawaken a trio of witches. They are joined by Thackery Binks, who was turned into a cat by the witches centuries ago. Doug Jones, who played the zombie Billy Butcherson in the original film, has previously opened up about how much he'd like to return to the role. He told Digital Spy: "There was talk about doing a '20 years later' sequel that I would have been involved with. I was actually approached and asked about that. I would love to reprise Billy Butcherson. It's not off the table. This TV movie sounds like... I'm not sure if it's a reboot or if it is that '20 years later' sequel. It was grey about what the storyline was. So I'm just going to keep my knees bent and be ready in case they call."

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals near-miss while filming stunts for new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie